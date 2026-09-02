Holloway takes third at Oswego

OSWEGO — Iola High School senior Brooklyn Holloway picked up her first medal of the season, taking third at Tuesday’s season opener at the Labette County Invitational.

Holloway was five strokes behind tournament champion Lovie Cosby of Chanute and two strokes behind runner-up Kayleigh Leon of Parsons.

Holloway is Iola’s lone competitor out for the girls team.

Due to the heat, tournament officials shifted the start from 1 p.m. to 10 a.m. and limited it from 18 holes to nine.

Undeterred, Holloway shot even on hole four and was one stroke from…