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Holloway takes third at Oswego

Iola High School's top golfer got the 2026 season started on the right foot after taking third at the Labette County Invitational Tuesday.

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Sports

September 2, 2026 - 3:55 PM

Brooklyn Holloway, Iola junior golfer, drives from the seventh hold during last year's tournament in Vasser. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

OSWEGO — Iola High School senior Brooklyn Holloway picked up her first medal of the season, taking third at Tuesday’s season opener at the Labette County Invitational.

Holloway was five strokes behind tournament champion Lovie Cosby of Chanute and two strokes behind runner-up Kayleigh Leon of Parsons.

Holloway is Iola’s lone competitor out for the girls team.

Due to the heat, tournament officials shifted the start from 1 p.m. to 10 a.m. and limited it from 18 holes to nine. 

Undeterred, Holloway shot even on hole four and was one stroke from…

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