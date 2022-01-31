 | Mon, Jan 31, 2022
Humboldt Middle School takes title

It was a good day at the office Saturday for Humboldt Middle School on the hardwood. The Cubs went 3-0 at Iola Middle's basketball tournament.

January 31, 2022 - 9:51 AM

Humboldt's Taner King shoots a free throw. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball team went undefeated Saturday at Iola Middle School’s tournament. The Cubs beat Iola 10-9, Pittsburg 25-23, and Independence 18-17.

Humboldt started with a great first half against Iola, holding the Mustangs to three points while Taner King and Carson Peters charged up the Cub offense by scoring eight in quick fashion.

Humboldt’s defense lapsed a bit at the start of the second half, allowing Iola to go on a 4-0 run but Thatcher Mueller silenced that run going 2-2 from the free throw line with only a few minutes left to extend the Cub lead to 10-7.

