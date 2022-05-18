Prairie View too much for Humboldt in 3A

HUMBOLDT — Prairie View High broke open a close game in the middle innings Tuesday, and in so doing, ended Humboldt High’s softball season.

The Buffalos erupted for eight runs in the top of the third, setting the stage for an 18-3 win in Tuesday’s Class 3A Substate Championship game.

The primary catalyst was the Vikings’ E Chambers, who blasted three home runs while driving in seven. Her two-run blast was part of a four-run Viking first inning, putting Humboldt in arrears early on.