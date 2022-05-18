 | Thu, May 19, 2022
Prairie View too much for Humboldt in 3A

The Buffalos erupted for eight runs in the top of the third, setting the stage for an 18-3 win in Tuesday’s Class 3A Substate Championship game.

By

Sports

May 18, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Humboldt High pitcher Brooklyn Ellis delivers a pitch Tuesday during the Class 3A Regional Tournament. PHOTO COURTESY OF MIKE MYER

HUMBOLDT — Prairie View High broke open a close game in the middle innings Tuesday, and in so doing, ended Humboldt High’s softball season.

The primary catalyst was the Vikings’ E Chambers, who blasted three home runs while driving in seven. Her two-run blast was part of a four-run Viking first inning, putting Humboldt in arrears early on.

