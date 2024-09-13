Humboldt runners compete in Girard

GIRARD — Humboldt High’s cross country team hit the ground running Thursday at the Girard Invitational.

Against last year’s meet, several of the Cub harriers improved their times as well as set personal records.

“We were able to see some schools we will likely run against at regionals, and we saw all of our league schools,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “Going forward, we know what we need to do to adjust our training and keep getting better.”

Humboldt’s Anna Heisler and Tori Melendez earned medals for placing 15th and 18th, respectively, in the girls varsity race.

Teghen Jaro and Josey Ellis also set personal records.

On the boys side, Brigg Shannon led the way for Humboldt with a time of 21 minutes, 24 seconds, good for 41st. Emmitt Carson’s time of 23:37 bested his personal mark by nearly 2 minutes.

Aspen Wimsett ran a 2-mile race in 16:16, beating the eighth-grader’s personal record by 2:16, and netted her a fourth-place medal. Kara Culbertson, who took eighth at 18:15, sliced nearly 6 minutes from her previous record.

Humboldt is at Caney Tuesday for a “sprint” meet, with middle-schoolers running a 1-mile course and the high school runners going 1.5 miles.

Results from Thursday follow.

Varsity Girls (5k)

15. Anna Heisler, 23:31.78

18. Tori Melendez, 23:55.92

32. Teghen Jaro, 26:43.06

35. Josey Ellis, 27:07.74

37. Mallory Sinclair, 27:27.17