IMS Mustangs pick up victories in Anderson Co.

Mustangs wrap up regular season against Santa Fe Trail

February 14, 2025 - 3:44 PM

Iola Middle School's Konner Morrison, left, controls the ball in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GARNETT — Iola Middle School basketball teams picked up a pair of wins while on the road Thursday against Anderson County. 

The eighth-grade A team won 36-31, the seventh-grade A team won 43-32 and the seventh and eighth-grade B team fell 29-16. 

The Mustangs host Wellsville Monday for their final home game of the season and wrap up the year on the road at Santa Fe Trail next Thursday.

Iola A Team Eighth Grade (10-10-7-9—36)

                        FG/3pt FT        F          TP

Kethley            1          1          2          3          

Findley             0          1          4          1

Emerson         6/4       0          1          24

Kramer            2          1          3          5

Morrison          1          0          0          2

McLaughlin     0          0          3          0

Totals              9/5       3          13        36

Anderson A Team Eighth Grade (5-8-9-9—31)

Spencer          0          0          1          0

Bettinger         7          0          1          14

Brooks             2          4          3          8

Schafer           1          0          1          2

Witherspoon   1          0          4          3

