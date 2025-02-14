IMS Mustangs pick up victories in Anderson Co.

GARNETT — Iola Middle School basketball teams picked up a pair of wins while on the road Thursday against Anderson County.

The eighth-grade A team won 36-31, the seventh-grade A team won 43-32 and the seventh and eighth-grade B team fell 29-16.

The Mustangs host Wellsville Monday for their final home game of the season and wrap up the year on the road at Santa Fe Trail next Thursday.

Iola A Team Eighth Grade (10-10-7-9—36)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Kethley 1 1 2 3

Findley 0 1 4 1

Emerson 6/4 0 1 24

Kramer 2 1 3 5

Morrison 1 0 0 2

McLaughlin 0 0 3 0

Totals 9/5 3 13 36

Anderson A Team Eighth Grade (5-8-9-9—31)

Spencer 0 0 1 0

Bettinger 7 0 1 14

Brooks 2 4 3 8

Schafer 1 0 1 2

Witherspoon 1 0 4 3