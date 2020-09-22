Menu Search Log in

Iola JV squad hits the court

Andi Reynolds and Genevive Ward teamed up for their first ever doubles match in JV tennis Monday. The duo competed at the Independence Invitational, going 0-1 but showing marked improvement, their coach said.

September 22, 2020 - 10:33 AM

Iola High’s Andi Reynolds, shown here at a match earlier this season, played as a doubles team for the first time ever Tuesday, joining Genevive Ward on the court. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

INDEPENDENCE — Iola High’s Genevive Ward and Andi Reynolds teamed up for the first time on the tennis court Monday at a junior varsity meet hosted by Independence High School.

The duo showed signs of progress, head coach Chris Belknap said, in going 0-3 on the afternoon, falling by scores of 6-1, 6-5 (in a tiebreak) and 6-0.

Not only was it the first time Ward and Reynolds had paired up, it was the first time Reynolds had ever played a doubles match, Belknap said.

