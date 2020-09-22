Iola JV squad hits the court

INDEPENDENCE — Iola High’s Genevive Ward and Andi Reynolds teamed up for the first time on the tennis court Monday at a junior varsity meet hosted by Independence High School.
The duo showed signs of progress, head coach Chris Belknap said, in going 0-3 on the afternoon, falling by scores of 6-1, 6-5 (in a tiebreak) and 6-0.
Not only was it the first time Ward and Reynolds had paired up, it was the first time Reynolds had ever played a doubles match, Belknap said.
