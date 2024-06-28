Iola Seahorses make waves in Independence

The Iola Seahorses swim team was in Independence Wednesday for a meet.

Results follow:

Girls 6 and under

25-yd butterfly — 1. Jewell Chapman, 41.00

25-yd backstroke — 2. Chapman, 41.82; 3. Charlee Granere, 56.13

25-yd breaststroke — 1. Chapman, 39.44; 3. Marin Coffield, 55.75; 4. Aily Tran 1:06.81; 6. Granere, 1:22.00

25-yd freestyle — 1. Chapman, 36.63; 3. Coffield, 49.10; Granere, 1:11.41

Boys 6 and under

25-yd butterfly — 1. Royce Mathis, 1:39.47

25-yd backstroke — 1. Mathis, 1:12.25; 2. George Hoyt, 2:02.57

25-yd breaststroke — 1. Hoyt, 1:05.25; 2. Mathis, 1:38.10

25-yd freestyle — 1. Hoyt, 45.12

Mixed 6 and under

100-yd medley relay — 1. Iola (Royce Mathis, Marin Coffield, Jewell Chapman, Charlee Granere), 4:01.60

100-yd freestyle relay — 1. Iola (Mathis, Hoyt George, Granere, Marin Coffield), 4:37.44