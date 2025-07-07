Iola splits at Mo-Kan showdown

With a 5-3 victory over the Mule Club of Springfield, the Iola American Legion Post 15 Indians 19U wrapped up the weekend’s Mo-Kan Showdown Topeka tournament on a high note.

The Indians opened the tournament with a 12-10 loss Saturday to the Post 379 Senior of Oak Grove, followed by an 8-0 loss to the Sedalia Post 180 Travelers.

The Indians pulled out of the slump with a 5-3 win Sunday in their final game over Springfield thanks to an RBI single from shortstop Blake Ellis.

After building momentum with a timely save last week with a save while facing Fort Scott, Iola pitcher Ryan Golden lifted the Indians to victory with six strikeouts over four innings while allowing four walks and three runs. A Golden sacrifice fly in the opening frame tied the game 1-1, then outfielder Cole Mathes gave Iola the lead in the second inning after scoring on a wild pitch.

Iola continued to take advantage of Springfield’s shaky pitching until taking a 4-3 lead on Ellis’s RBI, then adding another run on a bases-loaded walk to secure the victory.

In Saturday’s opener, Oak Grove secured the win with a pair of fifth-inning RBI singles.

Starter Gavin Jones took the loss with a strikeout over three innings of work. Mathes and Tyler Lord came on in relief with Mathes tallying Iola’s only other strikeout.

Golden posted both of his team-leading two RBIs in the Indians’ opening at-bat with a two-RBI double.

Ryan Golden, Iola American Legion Post 15 Indians 19U pitcher, last week against Fort Scott. On Sunday, Golden lifted the Indians to victory against a Springfield team.

In the fourth inning, outfielder Christoper Barnett kick-started a three-run inning with an RBI single, followed by an Ellis RBI single and a Lord RBI double to put Iola ahead 5-3, but that is as close to victory as the Indians would get as Oak Grove posted a seven-run fourth inning to take the momentum and eventually the game.

RBIs by outfielder Landon Hardman, Barnett, Ellis, infielder Parker Piene and a bases-loaded walk tied the game 10-10. Oak Grove pulled away with two-runs in the fifth inning. Ellis, Lord and Golden tied for the team lead in RBIs and hits with two each.

In the rubber game of the weekend showcase, the Indians fell to Sedalia 8-0. Starter Easton Weseloh took the loss despite posting four strikeouts over four innings while allowing six runs and seven walks.

Lord and Golden had the Indians only hits of the game with one each.

Following last weekend’s action, the Indians have a 9-5 record. The Indians host Independence Tuesday for a doubleheader at Riverside Park. First pitch is at 6 p.m.