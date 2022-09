CHANUTE — The Iola High School tennis team continued its tradition of taking its annual Chanute Park caterpillar picture on Thursday evening.

The Mustangs competed in the Chanute pool play tournament and finished fourth overall as a team.

Chanute took first place in the meet with Fort Scott coming in second and Pittsburg third. While Iola took home fourth, Coffeyville placed fifth and Columbus sixth to round out the field.