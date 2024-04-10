Iola tennis has tough day in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — Iola High’s tennis team had its work cut out for its participants Tuesday.

“We played some of our hardest matches of the season, so far,” head coach Chris Belknap said.

Payton Kern fell 8-1 to Daniel Sullivan of Bishop Miege; 8-3 to Chanute’s Noah Vogel; 8-0 to Wyatt Schultz of Parsons; and 8-0 to Isaiah Powers of Pittsburg.

In No. 2 singles action, Iola’s Trapper Boren fell, 8-0 to Lucas Morello of Miege, 8-0 to Blaine Smoot of Chanute; 8-0 to Tanner Nolting of Parsons; and 8-0 to Trey Streeter of Pittsburg.