 | Wed, Apr 10, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Iola tennis has tough day in Pittsburg

Iola High's tennis team faced its toughest competition yet during the 2024 season. The Mustangs were unable to come up with any match victories during the event.

Sports

April 10, 2024 - 2:59 PM

PITTSBURG — Iola High’s tennis team had its work cut out for its participants Tuesday.

“We played some of our hardest matches of the season, so far,” head coach Chris Belknap said. 

Payton Kern fell 8-1 to Daniel Sullivan of Bishop Miege; 8-3 to Chanute’s Noah Vogel; 8-0 to Wyatt Schultz of Parsons;  and 8-0 to Isaiah Powers of Pittsburg.

In No. 2 singles action, Iola’s Trapper Boren fell, 8-0 to Lucas Morello of Miege, 8-0 to Blaine Smoot of Chanute; 8-0 to Tanner Nolting of Parsons; and 8-0 to Trey Streeter of Pittsburg.

Related
April 5, 2024
April 3, 2024
April 1, 2024
April 11, 2023
Most Popular