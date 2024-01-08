 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
Iola’s girls roll to 64-6 win

Iola's girls were practically spotless on defense, and maybe even better on offense, in a 64-6 win over visiting Osawatomie Friday. The Homecoming Night victory was highlighted by senior Keira Fawson later being crowned Homecoming Queen.

By

Sports

January 8, 2024 - 5:07 PM

Iola High's Jackie Fager (5) jumps for the ball against Osawatomie Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

If Iola High’s girls were looking for a confidence boost, Friday was a good start.

From Keira Fawson’s buzzer-beating skyhook to end the first half, to reserve guard Jenna Morrison drilling a jumper to the delight of the Homecoming crowd packed into the IHS gymnasium, pretty much everything went Iola’s way in a 64-6 romp over visiting Osawatomie.

“Our big focus in practice has been confidence,” Mustang head coach Kelsey Johnson said, from being more aggressive on defense, crisper with passes and willing to shoot, even if shots weren’t falling.

