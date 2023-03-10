Iola’s Heffern makes difference as coach

PITTSBURG — Iola has produced some great basketball minds including current Pittsburg- St. Mary’s Colgan High School head coach Clint Heffern.

The Iola native just wrapped up his first season as head coach of the Panthers and impressed, particularly in the postseason. Heffern led his team to a Class 2A substate title championship title after going 11-12 overall on the season.

Heffern began his coaching career as an assistant at St. Mary’s in 2017 before taking the head coaching role at Fort Scott High School in 2020. He was then hired as St. Mary’s Colgan’s head coach this past year, replacing long-time coach Wayne Cichon.