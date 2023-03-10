 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola’s Heffern makes difference as coach

Iola native and current St. Mary's Colgan High basketball coach Clint Heffern guided his team to a Class 2A substate championship title this season. Heffern has been helped by numerous role models throughout his playing and coaching career who have helped him be so successful.

By

Sports

March 10, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Iola native and St. Mary’s Colgan High head coach Clint Heffern. COURTESY PHOTO

PITTSBURG — Iola has produced some great basketball minds including current Pittsburg- St. Mary’s Colgan High School head coach Clint Heffern. 

The Iola native just wrapped up his first season as head coach of the Panthers and impressed, particularly in the postseason. Heffern led his team to a Class 2A substate title championship title after going 11-12 overall on the season. 

Heffern began his coaching career as an assistant at St. Mary’s in 2017 before taking the head coaching role at Fort Scott High School in 2020. He was then hired as St. Mary’s Colgan’s head coach this past year, replacing long-time coach Wayne Cichon. 

Related
September 9, 2022
April 22, 2020
March 6, 2017
April 19, 2012
Most Popular