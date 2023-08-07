 | Mon, Aug 07, 2023
It’s not conference realignment; it’s consolidation

Conference realignment should be called college football consolidation because that's what's happening. Recent history suggests few are safe from being the next to get squeezed out. And even if your school makes the cut it can come with a cost. 

Sports

August 7, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the Big Ten Championship trophy after a win against Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS)

Don’t call it conference realignment. Call it college football consolidation. Recent history suggests few are safe from being the next to get squeezed out.

And even if your school makes the cut it can come with a cost.

What was once a Big Six in major college football conferences became a Power Five and is now down to four after the Big 12 and Big Ten, motivated by a dwindling pool of television network dollars, carved up the Pac-12 over the course of about 36 hours last week.

