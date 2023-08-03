 | Thu, Aug 03, 2023
Big Ten talking more expansion

A group of Big Ten presidents has begun discussing the possibility of adding more West Coast schools to the conference if the Pac-12 continues to crumble, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

August 3, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Northwestern University assistant volleyball coach Pedro Mendes and players Ellee Stinson and Alexa Rousseau speak during a news conference at Big Ten volleyball media day on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Chicago. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

A group of Big Ten presidents has begun discussing the possibility of adding more West Coast schools to the conference if the Pac-12 continues to crumble, two people familiar with the conversations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conversations were preliminary and the Big Ten was not going public with its internal deliberations.

Oregon and Washington would be the primary targets if the conference decided to make a move, one of the people said.

