CHANUTE — Allen Community College’s softball team narrowly missed out on what would have been one of the team’s most dramatic victories Sunday.

The Red Devils trailed 7-1 early before embarking on a spirited comeback that came up one run shy in a 10-9 loss to Johnson County.

The loss came after the visiting Cavaliers broke open a close game in the opener with two runs in the fifth and seventh innings to win, 6-1.