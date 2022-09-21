 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Judge hits 60th as Yankees storm back to win



Sports

September 21, 2022 - 1:23 PM

Fans celebrating Aaron Judge's 60th home run at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time.

Modest throughout a march into history that now has him level with Babe Ruth, Judge then took a moment far more rare than one of his long balls — a curtain call.

“I really didn’t want to do it, especially, we’re losing, it’s a solo shot,” he said, recalling how his leadoff homer in the ninth inning only cut the Yankees’ deficit to three runs.

