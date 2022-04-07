 | Thu, Apr 07, 2022
Kansas City harbors high expectations in 2022

With a combination of young pitchers, standout veterans like Salvador Perez and the most eagerly anticipated youngsters to suit up since Alex Gordon's debut, Kansas City has high hopes for a successful 2022 season.

April 7, 2022

The Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez (8) celebrates with Salvador Perez (13) after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Photo by (Greg Fiume/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Every big leaguer thinks their team has a chance when they arrive to spring training. The old “hope springs eternal” cliché is, after all, more apropos to Major League Baseball than perhaps any other professional sport.

It’s been a few years, though, since the Royals viewed a season with expectations rather than hope.

Not since it won back-to-back American League pennants in 2014 and ‘15 under former manager Ned Yost and went on to win its first World Series in three decades, has the long-suffering, small-market franchise begun a season with the same amount of optimism that it carries into Thursday’s opener against Cleveland at Kauffman Stadium.

