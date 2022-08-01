Salvy smash saves KC from sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-6 Sunday to avoid being swept in the season series.

Whit Merrifield walked with one out — Holmes’ eighth walk in his last eight games after he issued just five in his first 37 appearances. Bobby Witt Jr. was hit on the right hand with a pitch, forcing him from the game.

Perez, who struck out three times and popped out to the catcher in his first four at-bats, drove a 1-2 sinker 441 feet into Monument Park behind the center-field wall. It was the first home run allowed this year by Holmes, who was facing his 181st batter.