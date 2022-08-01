 | Mon, Aug 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Salvy smash saves KC from sweep

Salvador Perez's three-run, ninth-inning home run turned another late collapse against New York into an 8-6 victory for the Kansas City Royals. New York had completed big comebacks twice earlier in the series and had won all six previous games against KC until Sunday.

By

Sports

August 1, 2022 - 1:26 PM

Salvador Perez (13) of the Kansas City Royals reacts after hitting a 3-run home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Royals won 8-6. Photo by (Adam Hunger/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-6 Sunday to avoid being swept in the season series.

Whit Merrifield walked with one out — Holmes’ eighth walk in his last eight games after he issued just five in his first 37 appearances. Bobby Witt Jr. was hit on the right hand with a pitch, forcing him from the game.

Perez, who struck out three times and popped out to the catcher in his first four at-bats, drove a 1-2 sinker 441 feet into Monument Park behind the center-field wall. It was the first home run allowed this year by Holmes, who was facing his 181st batter.

Related
July 27, 2022
July 12, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 6, 2022
Most Popular