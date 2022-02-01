Kansas hopes to rebound for key road clash

Kansas’ Bill Self is looking for a strong response after a lopsided home loss, while Texas’ Chris Beard is preparing to face the program he led to within a win of a national championship just three years ago.

That’s part of a Big 12 schedule that sees each of the league’s five AP Top 25 teams face at least one ranked opponent this week.

The 10th-ranked Jayhawks are coming off an 18-point home loss to now-No. 5 Kentucky and are battling through numerous injuries, including starters David McCormack and Remy Martin. The Jayhawks visit No. 20 Iowa State on Tuesday night, then host eighth-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor on Saturday.