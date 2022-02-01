 | Tue, Feb 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas hopes to rebound for key road clash

The Jayhawks are looking for a rebound after a home loss but Texas is coming in hoping to get a big win. Remy Martin may not play as he is currently limited due to a knee injury. If Martin plays, he may only be partially effective.

By

Sports

February 1, 2022 - 9:41 AM

K.J. Adams (24) and Christian Braun (2) of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrate as the Jayhawks defeat the Iowa State Cyclones 62-61 at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

Kansas’ Bill Self is looking for a strong response after a lopsided home loss, while Texas’ Chris Beard is preparing to face the program he led to within a win of a national championship just three years ago.

That’s part of a Big 12 schedule that sees each of the league’s five AP Top 25 teams face at least one ranked opponent this week.

The 10th-ranked Jayhawks are coming off an 18-point home loss to now-No. 5 Kentucky and are battling through numerous injuries, including starters David McCormack and Remy Martin. The Jayhawks visit No. 20 Iowa State on Tuesday night, then host eighth-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor on Saturday.

Related
January 6, 2021
December 18, 2020
March 11, 2020
February 4, 2020
Most Popular