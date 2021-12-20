KU fends off upset

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with one minute to go to extend a three-point lead and help No. 7 Kansas over Stephen F. Austin 80-72 on Saturday night.

The Jayhawks (9-1) led 73-70 before Martin buried the 3 from the top of the key. Christian Braun scored a game-high 21 points, Ochai Agbaji had 18, Martin contributed 15 and Jalen Wilson scored 10.

“I saw the shot clock and it was about five seconds and I just wanted to make a play,” Martin said. “I did not play well, but in big-time moments, I wanted to make the best play possible.”