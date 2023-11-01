 | Wed, Nov 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

KSU wants to go from ‘good’ to ‘great’

Jerome Tang's first season at Kansas State culminated in an Elite Eight appearance. Now, with a stellar recruiting class, and plenty of talent returning, the Wildcats are aiming even higher in year 2.

By

Sports

November 1, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang takes photos with Wildcat fans after picking up his first NCAA Tournament victory as a head coach against Montana State in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday, March 17, 2023. Photo by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jerome Tang reflected upon last season, when the first-year Kansas State coach led what was nearly an entirely rebuilt roster to within a couple of buckets of the Final Four, and decided that the remarkable turnaround was pretty good.

This year, he wants to the Wildcats to be great.

That meant time spent talking with other people who have achieved greatness, and that led to a trip to Colorado and a meeting with Deion Sanders. Tang had known Ray Forsett, the chief of staff for the Hall of Famer-turned-college football coach dating to his days at Baylor, when Forsett was a prep coach and Tang was recruiting one of his players, Isaiah Austin.

Related
September 26, 2023
February 15, 2023
November 8, 2022
March 21, 2022
Most Popular