KU wins 30th straight league opener at Texas Tech

Ochai Agbaji got wide open again to take an inbound pass and made the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left to extend a three-decade streak for No. 5 Kansas.

December 18, 2020 - 10:57 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ochai Agbaji got wide open again to take an inbound pass and made the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left to extend a three-decade streak for No. 5 Kansas.

Agbaji finished with 23 points, the last coming after the inbound pass from Marcus Garrett, in a 58-57 win over No. 14 Texas Tech on Thursday night, giving the Jayhawks a victory in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row. 

“We ran a play to get Ochai open and he was actually open initially, but the defender was jumping over the ball where I couldn’t get it to him (for a lob). … I was able to look around, and Ochai was still open,” Garrett said. 

