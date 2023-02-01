 | Wed, Feb 01, 2023
No. 8 Kansas avenges earlier loss to No. 7 K-State, 90-78

For the first time in more than 15 years, more Kansas students redeemed tickets than there was space available inside Allen Fieldhouse. The overflow had to watch the game on screens in the adjacent Horejsi Family Athletics Center, where the Jayhawks play volleyball games.

February 1, 2023 - 2:18 PM

Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu (1) puts up a shot under pressure from Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson remembers every slight. Every criticism. Every chip that’s landed on his shoulder.

You can bet the Kansas forward remembers watching Kansas State fans storm the court after beating the Jayhawks.

So with revenge on their mind, Wilson and his pals jumped on the seventh-ranked Wildcats in the rematch Tuesday night. He finished with 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the No. 8 Jayhawks rolled to a 90-78 victory that also tightened the Big 12 standings at the midway point of conference play.

