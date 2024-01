Aubrey Jones is fond of a quote she often stresses to her Humboldt High players: “Fortune favors the fierce.”

On Thursday, the Lady Cubs and Iola High’s Mustangs illustrated how prophetic that quote can be in their War on 54 semifinal matchup.

Humboldt’s aggressive defense in the third quarter paved the way to a 22-7 run, lifting the Lady Cubs to a commanding 49-30 lead.