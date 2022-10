EUREKA — The Humboldt High School volleyball team swept a pair of matchups at Eureka on Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs (24-3; 5-0) defeated Cherryvale in their opening matchup, 25-17 and 25-19.

Natalie Wells led from the serving line with three ace serves, followed by Karley Wools and Kenisyn Hottenstein’s two aces apiece. Shelby Shaughnessy, Wells and Hottenstein were a perfect 100% from the serving line.