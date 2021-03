ERIE — On a night filled with sterling play, Humboldt High’s Karley Wools showed why good defense wins games.

Wools blocked an Erie 3-pointer in the game’s final minute, leading to a Kierstyn Murrow layup, extending what had been a two-point lead to 38-34.

Wools then stole an inbounds pass with 27 seconds left and hit 1 of 2 free throws in what became a 40-38 victory in the opening round of the Class 2A Substate Tournament.