Mahomes savors Vikings defeat, 27-20

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Though Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have had plenty of scares already, they’ve lost just one game, by one point.

The frightening part for the rest of the NFL is what they might look like once they hit their stride.

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, one to Travis Kelce after the All-Pro tight end had left the game with an ankle injury, and the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 on Sunday.