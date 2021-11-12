 | Sat, Nov 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Manning broadcasts a success for ESPN

The Manning brother's broadcast of Monday Night Football has been a hit for ESPN.

It has everything football fans want, mixed with good comedic timing and great guests including Tom Brady

By

Sports

November 12, 2021 - 3:10 PM

Eli Manning has his jersey number 10 retired as he was honored at the Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of the NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on 9/26/21. Photo by TNS

ESPN’s pursuit of Peyton Manning to be a part of “Monday Night Football” has paid off … albeit in an unorthodox manner that no one could have predicted.

Not only has the Hall of Fame quarterback made the most of a forum where he doesn’t have to worry about jockeying for time in a three-man booth, but he also has brought his brother Eli along for the ride.

The Manningcast — or as ESPN calls it “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” — has drawn rave reviews, along with plenty of viewers. The five Manningcasts on ESPN2 are averaging 1.59 million viewers. The most recent one, the Nov. 1 game between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, averaged 1.96 million, which is the largest audience ever for an ESPN alternate telecast.

Related
October 26, 2021
August 13, 2021
February 9, 2021
October 9, 2018
Most Popular