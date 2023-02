MORAN — Marmaton Valley High was in a “share-the-wealth” kind of mood Friday.

All five Wildcat starters scored at least eight points — four were in double figures — as Marmaton Valley snapped a five-game skid with a 76-44 romp over visiting Altoona-Midway.

The victory lifts the Wildcats to 6-12 on the season. The Jets fell to 7-10.