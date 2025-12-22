 | Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Marmaton Valley gets easy win over Chetopa

Despite mounting injuries, the Marmaton Valley Wildcats called upon their backups in while cruising to victory over Chetopa last Friday.

Kaden McVey puts up a shot Friday against Chetopa. Photo by Halie Luken

CHETOPA — A banged up Marmaton Valley High boys team nevertheless had little to worry about Friday.

Even without senior starters Tyler Lord and Todd Stevenson due to injury, 11 of the 14 Wildcats who suited up for Friday’s tilt at Chepoa notched points.

Marmaton Valley blasted out of the gates to lead 25-2 after one period, 38-2 at the break and 48-4 by the end of the third quarter of what wound up a 50-7 romp.

The victory sends the Wildcats into the Christmas break at 3-4. The Wildcats resume play Jan. 6 at Southern Coffey County.

The Wildcats were overwhelming from the opening tip. Reserves Ethan Lawson and Thomas Allee were particularly tough, scoring seven and six respectively in the first quarter. From there, Marmaton Valley spread the wealth considerably.

Lawson wound up with 12 points to lead the way. Allee scored 11, and Kaden McVey had six.

Marmaton Valley (25-13-10-2—50)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Campbell 0/1 0 0 3

L. Lord 2 0 0 4

Scharff 1 0 0 2

Morrison 0/1 0 0 3

Welch 1 0 1 2

Burton 0/1 0 0 3

Barney 1 0 0 2

Blevins 1 0 2 2

Ard 0 0 1 0

Allee 5 1 0 11

Lawson 5 2 1 12

Finch 0 0 1 0

McVey 1 4 0 6

Totals 17/3 7 4 50

Chetopa

Berzas 1 0 1 2

Marshall 0 0 2 0

Carter 2 0 0 4

Bartlett 0 0 2 0

Robison 0 0 3 0

Lowellin 0 1 1 1

Lawrence 0 0 1 0

Totals 3 1 10 7

