Marmaton Valley splits at Altoona

BUFFALO — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team picked up a road split Tuesday, as they fell to Erie, but defeated host Altoona-Midway in a triangular competition.

The Wildcats rallied in the second set, but came up short in a 25-11 and 25-19 loss to Erie.

The Red Devils put together 5-0 and 9-0 runs to cruise to the win in the opening set.

Erie threatened to do the same in the second set after a back-and-forth trend to start. A five-point Red Devil run gave Erie the upper hand before Marmaton Valley’s Savannah Sanchez served up five straight points to…