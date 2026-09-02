 | Wed, Sep 02, 2026
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Marmaton Valley splits at Altoona

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats picked up their second win of the season, and their first in the Three Rivers League, during Tuesday's triangular.

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Sports

September 2, 2026 - 3:55 PM

Reagan Marshall serves against Altoona-Midway during an 11-point run. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

BUFFALO — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team picked up a road split Tuesday, as they fell to Erie, but defeated host Altoona-Midway in a triangular competition.

The Wildcats rallied in the second set, but came up short in a 25-11 and 25-19 loss to Erie.

The Red Devils put together 5-0 and 9-0 runs to cruise to the win in the opening set.

Erie threatened to do the same in the second set after a back-and-forth trend to start. A five-point Red Devil run gave Erie the upper hand before Marmaton Valley’s Savannah Sanchez served up five straight points to…

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