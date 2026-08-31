 | Tue, Sep 01, 2026
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Marmaton Valley takes sixth in Uniontown

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats picked up their first win while competing at this weekend's Uniontown Invitational.

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Sports

August 31, 2026 - 3:56 PM

Andie Carr, MVHS senior outside hitter, bumps the ball over the net in the match against Altoona-Midway Saturday in at the Uniontown tourney. Photo by Halie Luken

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team opened the 2026 season with a 1-3 mark at the Uniontown Invitational Saturday.

The Wildcats opened the day with a straight-set loss to host Uniontown, 25-15 and 25-15.

The day’s highlight followed with a 25-13 and 25-14 romp over Altoona-Midway.

Marmaton Valley came up short in a battle of the Wildcats with Yates Center prevailing, 25-17 and 25-11to wrap up pool play.

The day ended with a 25-13 and 25-8 loss to Central Heights in the fith-place match.

Marmaton Valley resumes action Tuesday…

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