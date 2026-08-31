Marmaton Valley takes sixth in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High’s volleyball team opened the 2026 season with a 1-3 mark at the Uniontown Invitational Saturday.

The Wildcats opened the day with a straight-set loss to host Uniontown, 25-15 and 25-15.

The day’s highlight followed with a 25-13 and 25-14 romp over Altoona-Midway.

Marmaton Valley came up short in a battle of the Wildcats with Yates Center prevailing, 25-17 and 25-11to wrap up pool play.

The day ended with a 25-13 and 25-8 loss to Central Heights in the fith-place match.

Marmaton Valley resumes action Tuesday…