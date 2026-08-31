Yates Center takes fourth in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN — The Yates Center Wildcats opened their volleyball season with a pair of victories while taking fourth at the Uniontown Invitational over the weekend.

The Wildcats were 2-1 against Three Rivers League opponents and 2-2 overall.

After opening the tournament with a 25-9, 25-10 blowout of TRL foe Altoona-Midway, the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season in three sets. They took the first set 25-14 but lost the final two sets 25-15 and 25-19.

Yates Center rebounded with a sweep of TRL foe Marmaton Valley 25-17, 25-11 to wrap up…