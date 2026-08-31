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Yates Center takes fourth in Uniontown

The Yates Center Wildcats made a strong first impression on a few local rivals at Saturday's Uniontown Invitational over the weekend.

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Sports

August 31, 2026 - 3:51 PM

Cayten Cummings, Yates Center junior middle hitter, scores on this kill while facing Hartford last season Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

UNIONTOWN — The Yates Center Wildcats opened their volleyball season with a pair of victories while taking fourth at the Uniontown Invitational over the weekend. 

The Wildcats were 2-1 against Three Rivers League opponents and 2-2 overall.

After opening the tournament with a 25-9, 25-10 blowout of TRL foe Altoona-Midway, the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season in three sets. They took the first set 25-14 but lost the final two sets 25-15 and 25-19. 

Yates Center rebounded with a sweep of TRL foe Marmaton Valley 25-17, 25-11 to wrap up…

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