 | Tue, May 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley’s rally not enough; sent home early

The Marmaton Valley High softball team took a one run lead in the fifth inning but couldn't hold on in a high-scoring Class 2-1A regional playoff loss to Rosalia Flinthills Monday afternoon.

By

Sports

May 16, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Marmaton Valley’s Brooklyn Adams fields a ground ball against Flinthills Monday. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

HUMBOLDT — What turned into a late game lead couldn’t be finished by the Marmaton Valley High softball team in a 2-1A Regional playoff loss to Rosalia Flinthills on Monday. 

The Wildcats took an 11-10 lead in the fifth inning when Mary Brown scored on a wild pitch but the lead wouldn’t last long as Flinthills scored six runs across the fifth and sixth innings to take a 16-12 victory in the first round regional matchup. 

It was back and forth all night beginning when Marmaton Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, followed by Flinthills scoring five runs across the first two innings for the 5-3 lead. Flinthills took a lead as big as six runs, 10-4, in the third but the Wildcats answered back.

Related
February 27, 2023
February 24, 2023
May 15, 2018
May 6, 2015
Most Popular