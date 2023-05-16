Marmaton Valley’s rally not enough; sent home early

HUMBOLDT — What turned into a late game lead couldn’t be finished by the Marmaton Valley High softball team in a 2-1A Regional playoff loss to Rosalia Flinthills on Monday.

The Wildcats took an 11-10 lead in the fifth inning when Mary Brown scored on a wild pitch but the lead wouldn’t last long as Flinthills scored six runs across the fifth and sixth innings to take a 16-12 victory in the first round regional matchup.

It was back and forth all night beginning when Marmaton Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, followed by Flinthills scoring five runs across the first two innings for the 5-3 lead. Flinthills took a lead as big as six runs, 10-4, in the third but the Wildcats answered back.