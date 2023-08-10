 | Thu, Aug 10, 2023
Marta, Sinclair and Rapino set to retire after Women’s World Cup

A trio of dominant women's soccer players who just played in the Women's World Cup — Marta, Christina Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe — are hanging up their cleats for the final time. All are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started.

August 10, 2023 - 2:42 PM

The United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) on the field against Vietnam in a World Cup group match at Eden Park on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Phil Walter/Getty Images/TNS)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Generational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women’s World Cup and are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started.

Joining them in the group of players ending their international careers is Estefania Banini of Argentina, who said it’s time to make way for younger players. Caroline Seger of Sweden is still playing in the tournament, but she has already said that it will be her last.

“It’s emotional. Those are some of the greatest football players of all time, players that I’ve looked up to,” said United States captain Lindsey Horan as her eyes filled with tears. “Pinoe, Sinc, both of them I got to play with. Marta, one of the GOATs. It’s hard as a football player to see these guys exiting like this, but look at how much they did for women’s football. Them on the field, their character, everything. They’re the reason we’re all here today.”

