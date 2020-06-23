Menu Search Log in

MLB plans 60-game slate

Major League Baseball has a 60-game schedule planned for the 2020 season, the shortest amount of games in a season since the 19th century.

June 23, 2020 - 10:31 AM

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred addresses reporters during MLB Media Day activities on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Photo by SMILEY N. POOL/STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878 after the players’ association rejected a negotiated deal of the same length, putting the sport on track for a combative return to the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark met last week and outlined plans that included expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to 16, widening use of the designated hitter to National League games and an experiment to start extra innings with a runner on second base. But the latest version of the deal proposed by MLB was rejected by the Major League Baseball Players Association’s executive board in a 33-5 vote on Monday.

Those innovations now disappear.

