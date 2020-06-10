Menu Search Log in

MLB players and owners remain apart in deal

Major League Baseball players want an 89-game season and demand they receive full prorated salaries.

By

Sports

June 10, 2020 - 9:52 AM

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark, shown here in a 2017 file photo. Photo by Will Vragovic/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players moved toward teams but remained far apart economically in their latest proposal for starting the pandemic-delayed season, adamant they receive full prorated salaries while offering to cut the regular season to 89 games.

The proposal by the players’ association, given to Major League Baseball electronically Tuesday evening without a negotiating session, was detailed to The Associated Press by a pair of people familiar with the negotiations. They spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcements were authorized.

MLB did not appear to view the proposal as productive but made no comment. MLB has said that absent an agreement it could go ahead with a shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games.

