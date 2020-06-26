MLB’s stringent COVID-19 guidelines will make baseball abnormal

Good news: Turns out MLB officials weren’t sitting around on their aspirations the last three months after all!

It may have seemed as if they were just stonewalling the union, but they were also putting together an operations manual on the off chance that everyone snapped to their senses. And not just any operations manual, either. The level of detail in this 101-page puppy, acquired by the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, would put to shame the safety team at a nuclear plant.

Officials hoped these rules and guidelines would “return a sense of normalcy” to our way of life. Only there’s nothing normal about any of this.