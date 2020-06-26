Menu Search Log in

MLB’s stringent COVID-19 guidelines will make baseball abnormal

Living during the COVID-19 pandemic is different, and expect the 2020-21 Major League Baseball season to be the same.

By

Sports

June 26, 2020 - 2:38 PM

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wearing a Washington Nationals face mask to testify at a hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsc/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

Good news: Turns out MLB officials weren’t sitting around on their aspirations the last three months after all!

It may have seemed as if they were just stonewalling the union, but they were also putting together an operations manual on the off chance that everyone snapped to their senses. And not just any operations manual, either. The level of detail in this 101-page puppy, acquired by the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant, would put to shame the safety team at a nuclear plant.

Officials hoped these rules and guidelines would “return a sense of normalcy” to our way of life. Only there’s nothing normal about any of this.

Related
May 13, 2020
May 11, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 13, 2020
Trending