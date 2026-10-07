Mustang runners place high in Eureka

EUREKA — The Iola Mustangs are peaking at just the right time, as the boys cross country team took first place as a team at Tuesday’s Eureka Invitational.

Oh, and by the way, Iola senior Keegan Hill also earned his first 5K gold medal, finishing in a blistering time of 17 minutes and 57 seconds. But he wasn’t even the only Mustang with a top 10 finish.

Senior Ruger Boren took fifth with a time of 20:07, and sophomore Adam Klubek finished eighth after clearing the course in 20:50. Mariah Mathis was the Mustangs’ only female varsity competitor, but ignore the freshman at your peril; she earned a second-place finish in 22:43.

The Mustangs took first as a team by 22 points.

IMS Mustangs medal

In the two mile races, Iola Middle School runners also dominated the course. For the girls, seventh grade runner Cambree Chadd had the highest finish, earning second place with a time of 18:50. In the eighth grade race, Nelly Ramirez took third in 15:29, followed by Seattle Nagy in fourth in 17:19, Alivia Coltrane in fifth in 17:22, and Anna Klubek in sixth with a time of 17:28.

For the boys, eighth grader Austin Scroggins had the highest finish for fourth place in 13:28, followed by Cieson Kidwell in fifth in 13:29, then Jyler Granere in eighth in 14:36. Jayden Brady was the only seventh grader to clear the course with a top-ten finish. The seventh grader cleared the course in 14:41, which earned him eighth place.

Wildcats reach new heights Tuesday

Iola wasn’t the only team to have a strong showing in Eureka. The Yates Center Wildcats also posted multiple top 10 finishes. In boys action, sophomore Elliot Ard was Yates Center’s fastest runner with a sixth-place finish of 20:28. Eight seconds later, fellow sophomore Gauge Murray crossed the finish line for seventh in 20:36. In girls action, freshman Morgan Crumrine blazed through the 5K race, finishing seventh in 25:30. Mariah Mathis, Iola freshman runner, stays ahead of the pack last week at the Central Heights Invitational. Mathis took second place at Tuesday’s Eureka Invitational.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Mustangs have the next week off until the Pioneer League meet 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Prairie View. That same Thursday, Yates Center will travel to Central Heights for the 4 p.m. Three Rivers League meet. Both teams will then have the next nine days off until competing at their respective regional meets Oct. 24.

Iola travels to Fredonia for the 3A regional at the Fredonia Golf Club at 10:15 a.m. Yates Center will travel to Wabaunsee for the 2A regional at the Wabaunsee Fair Grounds at 10:30 a.m.

Iola Middle School wraps up its season at the league meet next Thursday at the Garnett Country Club at 3:30 p.m. Yates Center will wrap up at the TRL meet at Central Heights 4 p.m.

Complete results as follows:

Girls 2-mile run seventh grade: second, Cambree Chadd, Iola, 18:50.79.

Girls 2-mile run eighth grade: third, Nelly Ramirez, Iola, 15:29.28; fourth, Seattle Nagy, Iola, 17:19.64; fifth, Alivia Coltrane, Iola, 17:22.28; sixth, Anna Klubek, Iola, 17:28.56.