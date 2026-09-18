Mustangs earn first wins in Chanute

The Iola High School girls tennis team picked up a few wins while competing in a triangular Thursday in Chanute.

Sophomore Avery Strickler picked up her first varsity win of the season after opening the tournament with an 8-0 loss to Coffeyville’s Lizzie Cook, then falling to Chanute’s Leah Burnett 8-0. In the fifth-place match, Strickler bested sophomore teammate Jayna Ivy in an 8-5 nailbiter.

Ivy finished sixth while earning her first varsity victory of the season. She opened the tournament with an 8-4 loss to Fort Scott’s Emma Cook, then fell to…