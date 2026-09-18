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Mustangs earn first wins in Chanute

The Iola Mustangs did not leave Chanute empty handed as multiple player picked up their first wins of the 2026 season Thursday.

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Sports

September 18, 2026 - 4:34 PM

Avery Strickler, Iola sophomore, returns a serve while playing No. 1 singles during Thursday’s triangular at the Chanute Community Sports Complex. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The Iola High School girls tennis team picked up a few wins while competing in a triangular Thursday in Chanute. 

Sophomore Avery Strickler picked up her first varsity win of the season after opening the tournament with an 8-0 loss to Coffeyville’s Lizzie Cook, then falling to Chanute’s Leah Burnett 8-0. In the fifth-place match, Strickler bested sophomore teammate Jayna Ivy in an 8-5 nailbiter.

Ivy finished sixth while earning her first varsity victory of the season. She opened the tournament with an 8-4 loss to Fort Scott’s Emma Cook, then fell to…

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