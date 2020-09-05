Mustangs roll past Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE — It was a case of one step forward, two steps back early on for Iola High’s Mustangs.
Every positive play seemingly led to an exasperating one.
“It was probably the most frustrating half of football I’ve ever coached,” Iola head coach David Daugharthy said, counting up the penalties, turnovers and dropped passes that thwarted at least three other scoring chances in the first two quarters.
So despite dominating on both sides of the ball, the Mustangs nursed a slim 6-0 lead at halftime.
A few tweaks in Iola’s blocking scheme, plus the ability to cut down on penalties and hold onto the ball,, proved to be just the elixir the Mustangs needed Iola turned the game on its ear early in the second half, erupting for 28 points after the break in a 34-0 season-opening victory over Osawatomie..
Kole Rogers set up the Mustangs’ first score with an interception deep in Trojan territory.
Cole took full advantage, finding receiver Karson Sigg down the left sideline for a nifty 27-yard touchdown.
The lead stood at six for the balance of the half until an Osawatomie mistake. A fumble on its first snap of the third quarter led to a six-play, 50-yard drive, capped by Trent Jones’s 1-yard scoring plunge.
The Trojans went 3-and-out on their next possession, which led to a 23-yard touchdown scamper by Iola’s Brett Willis.
Suddenly the rout was on.
Cole found Sam Fager on a 20-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to push Iola’s margin to 28-0.
Cole then capped the Mustangs’ next possession with a 7-yard touchdown run for the final tally.
It was sweet redemption for Cole, who was injured in Iola’s season-opener a year ago, and missed the rest of the year.
“He was a little nervous early,” Daugharthy said. “He was pretty wound up.”
Daugharthy credited Iola’s offensive line for freeing up runners and giving Cole time to pass. Likewise, the Mustang defensive line was able to effectively neuter Osawatomie’s ground game.
“They were pretty physical,” Daugharthy said.
Iola plays its home-opener next Friday against Parsons.
Iola 6-0-22-6—34
Osawatomie 0-0-0-0—0
Iola — Sigg 27 yd pass from Cole (pass failed)
Iola — Jones 1 yd run (Slaven pass from Cole)
Iola — Willis 23 yd run (Joness pass from Cole)
Iola — Fager 20 yd pass from Cole (pass failed)
Iola — Cole 7 yd run (pass failed)