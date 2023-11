ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls ended their A-team game with a flourish Tuesday.

The Wildcats, trailing 15-13 after three quarters to host St. Paul, ended the game with a 10-2 spurt to win, 23-17.

Jetta Mathews was Marmaton Valley’s key protagonist during the stretch, scoring seven of her team-high eight points in the fourth quarter.