MVJH volleyball hits the road

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Kinsley Vance readies a shot Thursday at Northeast. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

ARMA — Marmaton Valley Junior High kept fans on the edge of their seats Thursday with a series of matches at Northeast.

Both Marmaton Valley’s B and C teams picked up victories, while the A team took Northeast to a third-set tiebreaker before falling short.

In A team play, Marmaton Valley dropped the first set, 28-26, but rallied to a 25-13 romp in set 2.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third set, but Northeast took control from there, winning 15-11.

Kenna Bryant-Boone and Kinsley Vance each scored eight to lead the Wildcats, followed by Kloie Snavely with seven, Clara Ferguson, five, Reagan Marshall, four, and Grayce Dodson, 2.

The B team pulled out a dramatic 25-14, 22-25 and 15-11 win in its three-setter.

Emily Heskett and Layten Blevins scored 13 and 11 points, respectively. Aubrey Heskett and Elliee Stinnett each had four; Amanda Keirych, three, and Snavely with two.

The C team won its only set, 25-18. Morgan Kinzer scored eight, Amanda Kierych, four, and Aubrey Heskett, five.