Menu Search Log in

NBA playoffs to begin again, this time with a purpose

Basketball playoffs to resume after players protest the shootings a Black man by police in Wisconsin.

By

Sports

August 28, 2020 - 2:27 PM

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Aug. 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Bucks are boycotting the game to protest the police shooting of Jacob Black. Photo by (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

The restart is about to restart.

Basketball will be played again inside the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World today, albeit of the practice variety. Playoff matchups are set to resume on Saturday, meaning games will have stopped for three days while players protested the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin earlier this week.

To shut up and dribble has never been less of an option for players. LeBron James is helping lead a massive get-out-the-vote effort, and Stephen Curry appeared with his family in a video aired as part of the Democratic National Convention last week. The bubble’s purpose was two-fold — crown a champion, and help players seek societal changes that simply haven’t come fast enough for their liking. That was what brought them to Central Florida, and ultimately, that’s why they decided to stay now.

Related
August 28, 2020
August 27, 2020
August 14, 2020
June 23, 2020
Trending