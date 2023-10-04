Oklahoma-Texas highlights Week 6 games 

Oklahoma-Texas is the main attraction in Week 6 of the college football season and one of three games matching teams in the AP Top 25.

The No. 12 Sooners and No. 3 Longhorns will meet for the 95th consecutive season in Dallas on Saturday but the last as members of the Big 12. Both move to the Southeastern Conference next year. It will be the first time since 2011 that both teams are undefeated entering the game.

No. 23 LSU visits No. 21 Missouri in only their second meeting since Mizzou entered the SEC in 2012. Missouri has played mostly light competition to open the season 5-0. LSU is coming off its worst defensive game in program history, giving up 706 yards in a 55-49 loss at Mississippi.