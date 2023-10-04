 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Oklahoma-Texas highlights Week 6 games 

There's plenty of college football action to go around for everyone this weekend. The No. 12 Sooners and No. 3 Longhorns will meet for the 95th consecutive season in Dallas, No. 23 LSU visits No. 21 Missouri in only their second meeting since Mizzou entered the SEC in 2012 and No. 10 Notre Dame visits No. 25 Louisville in what will be the Cardinals’ first major test following a 5-0 start.

By

Sports

October 4, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the second half of the annual Red River Showdown football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won the game 49-0. (Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News/TNS)

Oklahoma-Texas is the main attraction in Week 6 of the college football season and one of three games matching teams in the AP Top 25.

The No. 12 Sooners and No. 3 Longhorns will meet for the 95th consecutive season in Dallas on Saturday but the last as members of the Big 12. Both move to the Southeastern Conference next year. It will be the first time since 2011 that both teams are undefeated entering the game.

No. 23 LSU visits No. 21 Missouri in only their second meeting since Mizzou entered the SEC in 2012. Missouri has played mostly light competition to open the season 5-0. LSU is coming off its worst defensive game in program history, giving up 706 yards in a 55-49 loss at Mississippi.

Related
December 1, 2021
October 8, 2021
September 8, 2021
October 12, 2019
Most Popular