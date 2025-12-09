Percy earns KABC honor

The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches immortalized retired Iola High School baseball coach Mark Percy in its hall of fame during a ceremony Thursday in Manhattan.

Percy retired in 2020, two years after leading the Iola High School Mustangs to a 2018 state title. Joining Percy was Maize South’s Chad Christensen as the 25th and 26th inductees into the hall of fame.

“Over his career he compiled a record of 194 wins and 105 losses,” said Don Hess, KABC Chairman and head coach of the Manhattan High School baseball team.

“During his tenure Iola won five league titles, four regional championships, two final fours at the state tournament, as well as the state championship in 2018.”

Iola represented only a portion of his nearly 40-year coaching career.

Percy also coached football and basketball with stops including Washburn University, Ottawa University, the University of Minnesota,

Hutchinson Community College, then Iola Middle School and Iola High School.

He received the “Pride of Kansas” Award from the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Current IHS coach Levi Ashmore, who Percy coached until his graduation in 2013, said Percy’s impact on the program remains to this day.

“Coach Percy laid a great foundation for me and all my teammates and the guys who came between now and then as players,” he said.

“We have a lot of good players today because of the foundation he laid.”