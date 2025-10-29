Postseason begins Thursday for area teams

With the postseason getting underway, many area football programs face an uphill battle as lower seeds while others come into the playoffs riding a win streak and a full head of steam. Cooper Scharff, Marmaton Valley junior running back, picks up a first down against St. Paul. The Wildcats enter Thursday’s postseason game as the top seed. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Marmaton Valley (7-1)

vs. Hartford (1-7)

In eight-man division II action, the Marmaton Valley Wildcats come into Friday’s contest hoping for another early stoppage — this time facing the fourth-seed Hartford Jaguars. Until last week, the Jaguars (1-7) were winless but qualified for the postseason after defeating the Centre Cougars 16-6 in the regular season finale.

Marmaton Valley, meanwhile, forced an early stoppage on their last four opponents — outscoring St. Paul, Crest, Waverly and Crossover Prep by a margin of victory of 234-12. If the Wildcats advance, they face either the Frankfort Wildcats (4-4) or the Thunder Ridge Longhorns of Kensington (4-4) the following week. In their previous matchup, the Wildcats defeated the Longhorns 44-36. Gavin Gunderman, Humboldt junior quarterback jukes his man during a game against Neodesha. Photo by Mike Myer

Humboldt (3-5)

at Sabetha (7-1)

As Allen County’s only 11-man team to qualify for the postseason, the 12th-seeded Humboldt Cubs will make a trek Thursday to fifth-seed Sabetha for their 6 p.m. postseason opener against the Bluejays. Sabetha comes into the contest riding a two-game win streak. Nemaha Central spoiled the Bluejays’ undefeated run in an Oct. 10 matchup, 20-18.

Humboldt was riding a two-game win streak before the Central Heights Vikings derailed them 32-6 last week. Injuries may have been a factor in the loss, but a healthier Humboldt could pose a threat to the potentially battle-weary Bluejays. If the Cubs advance, they face the winner of Friday’s game between Silver Lake (6-2) and St. Mary’s (3-5). Jensen Barker, Crest linebacker, tackles MVHS quarterback Tyler Lord. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Crest (1-7) at

Rural Vista (7-1)

On the other side of the eight-man division II bracket, the Crest Lancers hope to find their footing in a David vs. Goliath contest with the second-seed Rural Vista Heat (7-1) of White City. The Heat have been on a tear since falling to DI eight-man second-seed Little River (7-1) in the second game of the season 70-30. Since then, they outscored their next six opponents 293-15. The 15 came from last week’s 44-15 victory over Burlingame (5-3).

While Rural Vista seems to be warming up for a lengthy run in the postseason, the Crest Lancers have suffered a seven-game losing streak. After Trouncing Yates Center to open the season, a myriad of injuries have sent Crest spiraling. Even so, they ended the regular season with a respectable 48-40 loss to Waverly (3-5). If the Lancers advance against Rural Vista, they face either Axtell (7-1) or St. John’s/Tipton Catholic (4-4).

Non-bracket games

Following their playoff elimination via a 52-20 loss to Prairie View last week, the Iola Mustangs head to Baxter Springs, 3-5, on Friday. While Iola ended the regular season with a pair of disappointing losses to Prairie View and Burlington, the Lions ended their regular season on a high note with a 49-0 drubbing of Galena (3-5).

The other non-bracket game Thursday will be the Yates Center Wildcats (1-7) hosting the Centre Raiders (1-7). Although both teams enter their final week with one win each, they also have each experienced an offensive uptick in their final contests. Thanks to a strong performance in the finale by sophomore quarterback Gavin Busteed, Yates Center made a game of it, 71-42, against Flinthills (4-4). Centre put up a season-high 26 points during their 36-26 playoff elimination by West Elk Patriots (2-6) last week.