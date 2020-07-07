Hardmon finds new home

Malik Hardmon wrote his own script on the hardwood at Allen Community College the last two years. Now, he is reaping the benefits.
The 6-5 forward will be taking his talents to Alcorn State University in Mississippi, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
After receiving a number of offers, Hardmon said he felt Alcorn was the best fit for his future.
