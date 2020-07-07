Menu Search Log in

Hardmon finds new home

Malik Hardmon was a key figure on the Allen Community College hardwood the last two seasons, and will continue his career at Alcorn State University.

ACC’s Malik Hardmon fires a shot against Coffeyville on Jan. 18. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Malik Hardmon wrote his own script on the hardwood at Allen Community College the last two years. Now, he is reaping the benefits. 

The 6-5 forward will be taking his talents to Alcorn State University in Mississippi, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). 

After receiving a number of offers, Hardmon said he felt Alcorn was the best fit for his future.  

