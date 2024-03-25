Red Devils fall at KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Perhaps Kansas City Kansas Community College should consider changing its mascot from the Blue Devils to the Fighting Rasputins.

Twice on Saturday, Allen Community College held a lead against KCK.

Twice Kansas City rallied to send the Red Devils home brokenhearted.

Kansas City erased a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings of the opener, then scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth with a walk-off 5-4 victory.

Then, after Allen had worked to secure the lead in Saturday’s nightcap, KCK erupted for four in the bottom of the fifth before staving off an Allen rally to win, 8-7.