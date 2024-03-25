 | Mon, Mar 25, 2024
Red Devils fall at KCK

A pair of late rallies from Kansas City Kansas spelled doom for Allen Community College Sunday as KCK swept a doubleheader, 5-4 and 8-7. The Red Devils are back in action Thursday against Neosho County.

Sports

March 25, 2024 - 2:15 PM

Allen Community College's Bjarne Reinhardt bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Perhaps Kansas City Kansas Community College should consider changing its mascot from the Blue Devils to the Fighting Rasputins.

Twice on Saturday, Allen Community College held a lead against KCK.

Twice Kansas City rallied to send the Red Devils home brokenhearted.

Kansas City erased a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings of the opener, then scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth with a walk-off 5-4 victory.

Then, after Allen had worked to secure the lead in Saturday’s nightcap, KCK erupted for four in the bottom of the fifth before staving off an Allen rally to win, 8-7.

