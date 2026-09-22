 | Wed, Sep 23, 2026
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Red Devils fall in second consecutive shutout, 5-0

The Allen Red Devils' conference record fell to 0-3 following their second straight shutout Saturday.

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Sports

September 22, 2026 - 4:28 PM

Serena Cogolludo, Allen freshman midfielder, lines up a shot while facing Coffeyville in a friendly earlier this season. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Allen Red Devils hope to find their footing Wednesday on the road against Highland Community College.

The Red Devils’ women suffered a 6-0 loss Saturday to Kansas City Kansas Community College. That’s two games where they’ve been outscored by a total of 13-0.

Freshman goal keeper Florence Stiddard held her own through the first half, allowing just a single goal. But a steady stream of Kansas City Kansas Community College Blue Devils’ goals dampened the night and resulted in the Red Devils’ third loss in a row. 

Sophomore…

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