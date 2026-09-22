Red Devils fall in second consecutive shutout, 5-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Allen Red Devils hope to find their footing Wednesday on the road against Highland Community College.

The Red Devils’ women suffered a 6-0 loss Saturday to Kansas City Kansas Community College. That’s two games where they’ve been outscored by a total of 13-0.

Freshman goal keeper Florence Stiddard held her own through the first half, allowing just a single goal. But a steady stream of Kansas City Kansas Community College Blue Devils’ goals dampened the night and resulted in the Red Devils’ third loss in a row.

Sophomore…